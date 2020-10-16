Crime reports: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Quincy Culbert Jr., 18, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

Jasmine Lyons, 28, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

Deandrea Whitewood, 26, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Welfare check on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Gayle Avenue.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Mount Carmel Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Windsor Lodge Road.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Drive.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Burglary on Marin Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Oakland Drive.

Hit and run on Maple Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on Itasca Drive.

Fight on Roth Hill Road.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Welfare check on Spruce Street.

Welfare check on Old Washington Road.

Snake call on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Main Street.

Trespassing on Catalpa Drive.

Theft on Monette Street.

Welfare check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Dog problem on Ashwood Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Dog problem on Elm Street.

Domestic disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Janice Circle.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Accident on Brentwood Lane.

Aggravated assault on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Gaston Walls Storm, 25, 104 Cranfield Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Released on a bond of $1,000.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Reed Street.

Warrant on West Wilderness Road.

Domestic disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Spokane Road.

Snake call on Lincoln Heights Road.

Simple assault on Oakland Drive.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Petit larceny on State Street.

Trespassing on Winding Road.

Harassment on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on Carthage Point Road.

Assisting motorist on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Cloverdale Drive.

Alarm on South Broadmoor Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Shaun Perkins, 40, 762 Airport Road, on a charge of improper supervision of a minor, two counts. No bond set.

Kenneth Jackson, 46, 101 Orange St., Ridgecrest, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

James McGlothin, 42, 208 Ron Road, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $350 for disturbing the peace. No bond set.

April Wolf, 39, 204 Nichols Drive, fined $350 for disturbing the peace.

Don P. Paige, 53, 551 Black Bayou Road, Ferriday, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $285 for speeding.

Nicole Brown, 24, 145 ralphs Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail suspended upon payment of $400 for simple battery.

Miesha Bostic, 29, 126 LeRoy Williams Road, sentenced to three days in jail for criminal trespass.

Kimberliy N McGlothin, 18, 114 Sage Road, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $350 for disturbing the peace.

Reports — Friday

Theft on LA 15.

Loose horses on U.S. 425.

Fire on Wildsville Road.

Alarms on LA 15.

Medical call on Leo Ivy Road.

Miscellaneous call on LA 565.

Medical call on Gore Road.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Magnolia Street.

Medical call on Archer Road.

Alarms on LA 129.

Complaint on Doty Road.

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Accident on Carter Street.

Alarms on LA 568.

Complaint on Crestview Drive.

Medical call on Bateman Drive.

Accident on U.S 84.

Complaint on Earl Davis Road.

Theft on Kyle Road.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Road obstruction on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Willow Street.

Fire on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Shady Acres Circle.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Rowell Lane.

Medical call on Orange Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.