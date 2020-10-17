Prep round up: ACCS beats Tigers 35-12

CENTREVILLE — Corey Sewell and Tripp Cotten each had over 100 rushing yards and combined for three rushing touchdowns as the Adams County Christian School Rebels defeated the Centreville Academy Tigers 35-12 Friday night.

Sewell had 10 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns while Cotten had 109 yards and one touchdown on just two carries. Both of them had long touchdowns runs — Sewell went for 58 yards late in the first quarter to give ACCS a 14-6 lead and Cotten scored on an 89-yard run with just over a minute to go until halftime to give the Rebels a commanding 35-6 halftime lead.

Claven Dunbar had eight carries for 95 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown run at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter. Sewell threw a 41-yard TD pass to Samuel Merriett with 9:11 left in the second quarter.

Centreville, which was trying to get back in the winning column after two straight losses, scored when Caleb Kinabrew recovered an ACCS fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 5:26 remaining in the first quarter to make it a 7-6 game. However, the two-point conversion pass was no good and the Tigers never got any closer to the lead than that.

The Tigers didn’t score again until late in the third quarter on a one-yard run by Preston McDaniels.

ACCS’s defense held Centreville Academy to 157 yards of total offense and picked off Tigers quarterback Peyton Jones twice. Dantavious Stampley had five tackles while Sewell, Dunbar, and Jordan Berry each had three tackles with Sewell registering a half of a sack. Decobus Jackson and Josh Credit each had an interception.

The Rebels’ ground game accounted for 440 of the team’s 484 yards of total offense. Sewell was 4-for-7 passing for 44 yards.

ACCS (7-2) plays host to MAIS District 3-5A foe Central Hinds Academy in its regular-season finale Friday at 7 p.m.

Rayville 40, Vidalia 14

VIDALIA — Michael Norris’s debut as head coach for the Vidalia High School Vikings did not turn out as he would have liked as they lost to the Rayville High School Hornets 40-14 Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A game.

This was also the season opener for Vidalia after having to cancel its games against West Ouachita High School and Caldwell Parish High School due to a player testing positive for COVID-19 the day before the game against West Ouachita was to take place.

Even with two weeks of practice to get ready for Rayville, the Vikings had no answer for the Hornets. No other information on the game was available as of press time.

Vidalia (0-1, 0-1) travels to Lake Providence, La. to take on General Trass High School Friday at 7 p.m.

Delta Charter 38, Sicily Island 32

SICILY ISLAND, La. — Something had to give Friday night in a battle of winless teams when Delta Charter School took on rival Sicily Island High School in an LHSAA District 2-1A game. While both teams struggled to score points in their first two games, that would not be the case here as the Storm survived a late rally to defeat the Tigers 38-32.

After Sicily Island jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, Delta Charter scored two touchdowns and added two two-point conversions as the Storm took a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Delta Charter added another touchdown and two-point conversion late in the second quarter with a 24-8 halftime lead. The Tigers responded with a touchdown and a two-point conversion of its own to make it a 24-16 game at the 9:41 mark of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was a seesaw battle as they Storm went up 30-16 with 5:30 left, only to see the Tigers score just eight second later to cut the lead to 30-24. Delta Charter looked like it was on its way to a double-digit victory after a touchdown with 3:31 left for a 38-24 lead.

However, Sicily Island would not go away quietly as it answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion of its own with 58 seconds to go to trail by just six points once again, 38-32. However, the Storm recovered the onside kick and held on for the win.

Delta Charter (1-2, 1-1) hosts Delhi High School for homecoming Friday at 7 p.m. Sicily Island (0-3, 0-2) visits St. Frederick at 7 p.m. Friday.

Franklin County 20, Port Gibson 18

PORT GIBSON — Tyrese O’Neal scored two touchdowns in the second half, including the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, as the Franklin County High School Bulldogs rallied for a 20-18 win over the Port Gibson Blue Waves in MHSAA Region 7-3A action Friday night.

Franklin County jumped out to an early 6-0 lead on a 48-yard run by Ja’marlin Green, but Port Gibson responded with touchdown runs by Queydarius Fisher, Brandon Robinson, and Lenell Hill to give the Blue Waves an 18-6 lead with 44 seconds left in the first quarter. However, two missed extra points and a failed two-point conversion proved to be costly.

The Bulldogs got back in the game on O’Neal’s 1-yard TD run and successful two-point conversion early in the third quarter. O’Neal scored on an 8-yard run with 9:02 left to give them a 20-18 lead and the defense preserved the win. Green finished with 115 yards on 17 carries while Parker Marcengill had 26 carries for 140 yards.

Franklin County (3-4, 1-1) has a bye next week.

WCCA 42, Rebul Academy 6

LEARNED — KeKe Anderson scored two touchdowns and Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s defense held Rebult Academy to under 100 yards of total offense as the Rams beat the Raiders 42-6 Friday night in an MAIS 8-Man District 2-1A game.

KeKe Anderson scored on a 35-yard run late in the first quarter and a 57-punt return in the second quarter to give WCCA a 28-0 halftime lead. The Rams also got a 20-yard TD run by Roderick Bailey and a 6-yard TD run by Andrew Session in the first quarter.

Ryan Fisher scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and, after a blocked field goal, Nathan Mudd threw a lateral to Ben Sessions, who took it nine yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Rebul Academy (0-9, 0-2) scored on a 6-yard run by Colton Cade later on in the fourth quarter.

R.J. Fisher led the Rams defense with 10 tackles and Ryan Fisher had nine tackles. KeKe and JD Anderson each had an interception.

WCCA (9-0, 2-0) plays at Claiborne Academy next Friday at 7 p.m.

Bolton 41, Block 24

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The Bolton High School Bears improved to 3-0 after defeating the Block High School Bears 41-24 in Bolton’s homecoming game Friday night. No other information on the game was available as of press time.

Block (0-3) plays at Logansport High School Friday at 7 p.m. in the Bears’ LHSAA District 3-1A opener.

Hazlehurst 38, Wilkinson County 0

HAZLEHURST — The Hazlehurst High School Indians shut out the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats 38-0 Friday night to go to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in MHSAA Region 7-3A. No other information was available.

Wilkinson County (0-3, 0-3) plays host to Port Gibson High School in an important MHSAA Region 7-3A game for both teams Friday at 7 p.m. This will also be the regular-season finale for the Wildcats.