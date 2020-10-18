October 18, 2020

Hundreds of locals and tourists gathered on the Natchez bluff along Broadway Street for the Saturday Farmer’s Market during the Natchez Balloon Festival. Despite the beautiful weather, balloonists were not able to fly Sunday morning because of the wind and will determine at 4 p.m. Sunday if conditions are right for afternoon flights. (Scott Hawkins, The Natchez Democrat)

Official balloon flights canceled Sunday morning; afternoon flights to be determined

By Scott Hawkins

Published 9:10 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — Although official Natchez Balloon Festival flights were canceled Sunday morning spectators might still see a few balloons flying Sunday morning.

After a pilots’ meeting Sunday morning, competitive balloon flights were canceled for the morning due to wind conditions.

However, some pilots may fly at their own discretion.

The pilots will regroup at 4 p.m. Sunday to determine if conditions are right for afternoon flights.

Meanwhile, other events taking place throughout Natchez this weekend, including a Plein Air painting contest conducted by the Natchez Grand Hotels requires artists to submit their best painting of the River by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. The winner of the painting contest will take home $500. The winning painting will be displayed in the Natchez Convention Center.

