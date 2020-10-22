October 22, 2020

Harden

Laura Dyer Harden

By Staff Reports

Published 3:12 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

WOODVILLE — Graveside services for Laura Dyer Harden, 86, who died Monday, October 19, 2020, at her residence, will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Rest Cemetery, Sweeney Lane, in Woodville, MS with Reverend Otis Sullivan officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

