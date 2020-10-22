WOODVILLE — Graveside services for Laura Dyer Harden, 86, who died Monday, October 19, 2020, at her residence, will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Rest Cemetery, Sweeney Lane, in Woodville, MS with Reverend Otis Sullivan officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.