Green Wave win 35-7

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave jumped out to a big lead early and went on to defeat the St. Aloysius High School Flashes 35-7 Friday night in the annual Pink Wave Game that was called due to inclement weather early in the second quarter.

“It was one of the best performances we had all year,” Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne said. “The kids were focused. Our defense forced three turnovers on their first three possessions. Bryson Moore scored the first three times he touched the ball.”

Cathedral scored four touchdowns on the strength of its defense and running game to take a 28-0 lead with just under a minute to play in the first quarter. St. Aloysius (4-6) scored its only touchdown after the Green Wave’s fourth touchdown of the opening quarter to cut the lead to 28-7.

“The defense did its job. I think we gave up two first downs throughout the quarter and a half,” Darbonne said. “Offense didn’t have to do too much. We played pretty well in that short period of time. The kids were excited. Pink Wave (Game). It was good to see right before the playoffs, which start next week. We’re pretty happy. That’s a playoff team in 5A, probably.”

Moore would end up scoring four touchdowns, all on the ground, and Kaden Batieste scored a touchdown for Cathedral (9-1).

The Green Wave scored another touchdown at the 10:53 mark of the second quarter to go up 35-7. The game was halted due to intense lightning, heavy rain and strong wind from thunderstorms that moved through the region and eventually called.

“Even before the rain came, we were playing really well in all three phases — except for kickoff. We gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown,” Darbonne said. “It was one of those things where we could have loved for the game to continue. The weather was just too bad.”

As to where Cathedral will be seeded in the MAIS Class 4A Playoffs and its first-round opponent will be determined over the weekend.