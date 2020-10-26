Carolyn Hinson

Aug. 21, 1944 – Oct. 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Carolyn G. Hinson, 76, of Natchez, who died Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery with James Allen Hinson officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Hinson was born August 21, 1944 in Jena, LA, the daughter of Eldridge A. Applewhite and Lillie Mae Boyd Hinson.

Ms. Hinson was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers Dwyane Hinson, Gerald Hinson and Lynn Hinson.

Survivors include two brothers, Larry Hinson and wife Sharon of Natchez, Eldridge Hinson and wife Ruby Nell of Cullman, AL; and one sister Janice Marling and husband Luther of Vidalia, LA.

