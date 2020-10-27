March 29, 1945 – Oct. 26, 2020

VIDALIA — Private family services for Gloria Ann Simmons, 75, of Vidalia, who died Monday, October 26, 2020 in Vidalia will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Whest Shirley officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Simmons was born March 29, 1945 in Bogalusa, LA, the daughter of Louie Hartfield, Sr. and Elsie Holden Hartfield.

She was a forty-plus year volunteer with the Vidalia girls’ softball league and Vidalia boys’ baseball league.

Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Elsie Hartfield, Sr., and brother Louie Hartfield, Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Simmons; two daughters, Liz Rogillio and husband Bert, and Tana Ferrington; four grandchildren Ashley McFall, Katie May, Laura Perrin, and Holden Ferrington; seven great grandchildren; one sister Janella Stogner; one brother Acy Hartfield and wife Betty and special friends Ray and Patty Freeman and Jane Wadlington.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Encompass Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Simmons.

Pallbearers will be Bert Rogillio, Holden Ferrington, Jacob Roark, Kenny Perrin, Mike Martin and Ray Freeman.

The honorary pallbearer will be George Adams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to lairdfh.com.