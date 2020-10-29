March 12, 1934 – Oct. 24, 2020

FERRIDAY — Committal services for Mack Henry Moore Sr., 86, of Ferriday, LA who died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Ferriday will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Natchez National Cemetery with the Very Rev. John D. Pardue, V.F. officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Mack was born March 12, 1934 in Starts, LA, the son of Bertha Tennant and Jessie Moore. He was raised in Bastrop, LA by his aunt, Savannah Griffin. Mr. Moore graduated from Morehouse Parish Training School and furthered his education at Grambling College and Tuskegee Institute. Mack was previously employed with Concordia Parish School Board as a teacher and principal and later with the Concordia Parish Sheriff Department until he retired in 2008. He was a member of the National Guard, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, Grambling State University Alumni Association, Louisiana Guardsmen, Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, the American Legion, Knights of Peter Claver, and a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mack enjoyed watching his grandsons play football on Friday nights and watching college and NFL football on TV and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his aunt Savannah Griffin.

Mack leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife Olar Moore; one daughter Aquanetta Lawrence (Eddie), five sons, Mack Moore, Jr.(Susan), Gregory Moore, Sr. (Rhonda), Anthony Moore, Sr. (Zuleika), Derrick Moore, Sr. (Kaytra) and Michael Moore; sister Bernadine Aubert; aunt Hattie Scott; 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and close friends.

