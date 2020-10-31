U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail

NATCHEZ — Approximately 20 Natchez-Adams County residents greeted U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith at the Natchez Grand Hotel Saturday morning.

The senator stopped in Natchez on her campaign trail before election-day Tuesday, during which she will face Democratic challenger Mike Espy and Libertarian Jimmy L. Edwards.

Later Saturday, Hyde-Smith’s bus tour will make stops in McComb, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel.