U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail
NATCHEZ — Approximately 20 Natchez-Adams County residents greeted U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith at the Natchez Grand Hotel Saturday morning.
The senator stopped in Natchez on her campaign trail before election-day Tuesday, during which she will face Democratic challenger Mike Espy and Libertarian Jimmy L. Edwards.
Later Saturday, Hyde-Smith’s bus tour will make stops in McComb, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel.
