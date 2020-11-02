July 16, 1934 – Oct. 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Marjorie Johnson, 86, of Natchez, who died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until noon.