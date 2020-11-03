November 3, 2020

Swaggart

Gilbert L. Swaggart

By Staff Reports

Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

April 6, 1923 – Oct. 31, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Gilbert L. Swaggart, 97, of Natchez, who died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Pearl will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA with Rev. David Peavey officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Swaggart was born April 6, 1923 in Baskin, LA the son of Harvey Henry Swaggart and Florence Duncan Swaggart.

Mr. Swaggart was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Helen Louise Swaggart; brothers, Edward Swaggart and Alvin Swaggart; sisters, Francis Weeks and Gloria Swaggart; sons, Joe Swaggart and Thomas “Hoppy” Swaggart; daughter in law, Connie Swaggart; and granddaughter Vickie Swaggart.

Survivors include son, Ronald (Lynn) Swaggart of Pearl, Patrick “Ricky” Swaggart of Santa Rosa, New Mexico, Glenn (Clarissa) Swaggart of Natchez; daughter in law Cheryl Swaggart of Fayette; grandchildren, Buffy Harris, Jo Lynn Arnold, Jason Swaggart, Shelley Harrison, Kristie Obsitnik, Lydia O’Quinn, Timmy Swaggart, Sarah Swaggart, Carl Swaggart, Glenn Allen Swaggart, Travis Swaggart and John Swaggart, 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Allen Swaggart, Travis Swaggart, John Swaggart, Timmy Swaggart, Stephen Harrison, Randy Arnold, Jason Swaggart and Carl Swaggart.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

