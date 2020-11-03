November 3, 2020

  • 61°
Crossgo

Violette Reni Bernard Crossgo

By Staff Reports

Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

April 24, 1962 – Oct. 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Violette Reni Bernard Crossgo, 58, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Vicksburg will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Scott officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Violette was born April 24, 1962 in Natchez, the daughter of Josephine Bernard Woodfork and Norman Woodfork. She was a 1980 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School. Mrs. Crossgo was a housewife and a Methodist. She sang in the choir and enjoyed cooking, shopping and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Raymond Woodfork and William Johnson; mother-in-law Carrie Crossgo and granddaughter Jeromeka Smith.

Violette leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Ponce Crossgo; three sons: Antwaine Bernard (Jennifer), Norman Bernard and Jerome Smith (Walidah); five brothers: Terry Bernard, Elmer Woodfork (Deloris), John Woodfork (Doretha), Frank James and Lionell James; three sisters: Regina Bernard Brooks, Patricia Minor (James) and Velma Woodfork; special aunt Beatrice Lewis; 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Charles Crossgo; sisters-in-law Elisha Crossgo and Vickie Jones (Adrain) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

2020 Live Election Results: Polls close at 7 p.m.

News

Mississippi Secretary of State’s office fielding voter questions on Election Day

News

Large turnout in Adams County for Tuesday’s election with a few glitches

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID

News

Bodies of husband, wife, found burned inside an 18-wheeler in Church Hill community

News

The Dart: Helping others is reason for being

BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

News

Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

News

U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say investigation into child’s shooting death progressing

News

Miss-Lou officials report record early voting numbers

News

Trick-or-treat in Natchez is Oct. 31

News

Week 12 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Missing teen safely recovered

News

Ferriday man sentenced to three life sentences plus 30 years for triple murder, aggravated burglary

News

Sale of Margaret Martin progresses

News

Only a Drill: Emergency responders conduct training drill

News

City investigating businesses near Cathedral School as possible nuisances

News

One staff member at Ferriday Lower Elementary test positive for COVID-19

News

Facemasks to be distributed to Adams County residents Saturday

News

Franklin County child reportedly killed in shooting

News

SPLC files complaint against Adams County Correctional Facility, ICE, alleging inmate abuse

News

Poll workers to get hazard pay

News

Breast cancer survivor credits mammography