April 24, 1962 – Oct. 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Violette Reni Bernard Crossgo, 58, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Vicksburg will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Scott officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Violette was born April 24, 1962 in Natchez, the daughter of Josephine Bernard Woodfork and Norman Woodfork. She was a 1980 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School. Mrs. Crossgo was a housewife and a Methodist. She sang in the choir and enjoyed cooking, shopping and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Raymond Woodfork and William Johnson; mother-in-law Carrie Crossgo and granddaughter Jeromeka Smith.

Violette leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Ponce Crossgo; three sons: Antwaine Bernard (Jennifer), Norman Bernard and Jerome Smith (Walidah); five brothers: Terry Bernard, Elmer Woodfork (Deloris), John Woodfork (Doretha), Frank James and Lionell James; three sisters: Regina Bernard Brooks, Patricia Minor (James) and Velma Woodfork; special aunt Beatrice Lewis; 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Charles Crossgo; sisters-in-law Elisha Crossgo and Vickie Jones (Adrain) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

