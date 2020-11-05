Nov. 26, 1950 – Nov. 4, 2020

Burk Baker, 69, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Born in November 1950 to Luther Baker and Edwina Starnes, and half-brother to Billy and Bobby Starnes, he was raised by his aunt Diane and husband H.P. White in Natchez, along with his cousins Herbert, Tammy, and Preston White. He attended Natchez Adams High School where he played baseball and ran track. He later attended Louisiana State University and remained a devout Tigers fan ever after. Following school, his adventurous spirit took him to New York City for work. He returned to Natchez in the late 70s to fall in love with Lisa Colson, whom he had first met in grade school when they rode the same school bus. Burk and Lisa married in January 1977 and resided thereafter in Baton Rouge.

Known and loved by many, Burk was gregarious, smart, spirited, and bursting with humor and wit. He found a true home for his personality and talents in teaching. He founded Burk Baker School of Real Estate & Appraising in 1981, and successfully grew the business across LA and MS. He taught thousands of students embarking on their careers in real estate. For 38 years he mixed his brand of humor with a practical, working knowledge of real estate and business, making his classroom-teaching style unique and highly memorable. As his reputation grew, Burk was often requested to teach large statewide courses for various groups and organizations in LA and MS. It was a rare day when he wouldn’t bump into past students who would, with a smile, say “Mr. Baker, I took your class and never forgot it!” As students progressed through their real estate careers, he loyally served as their mentor providing them continuous guidance and advice on a wide range of real estate matters.

When he wasn’t entertaining his students, he couldn’t help but entertain his dear friends, family, and three grandchildren, all of whom adored him. His humor and love were always there in abundance. For solace, he turned to the pastoral land of Natchez which was always a part of him. He found quiet happiness with his horses he kept at Lansdowne, Lisa’s family’s home in Natchez. As a boy he was a natural horseman and rider, and never lost his love of looking after them.

Burk is survived by his beautiful wife Lisa Baker whom he kept laughing until the very end. He is beloved by his three children, Anna Baker Trimble, Andrew Burk Baker, and Ashton Mackenzie Baker, and their extended families.

Pallbearers are Kevin Bayles, Tim Flavin, Stanley “Rock” Oberlin, Wayne Pugh, Gary Spurlock, and Johnny Wade. His honorary pallbearers include Bill Bacque, Dan Bucey, Gray Hammett Sr., Ron Leo, Vernon Middleton, Randy Olson, Dan Smith, and all of his past and present students. Due to COVID, the service will be an outdoor graveside service. The service will be held at 2pm Sunday, November 8th at Lansdowne, 17 Marshall Road in Natchez. A visitation will be held at Lansdowne just prior to the service. Guests are welcome to stay for music and refreshments after the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.