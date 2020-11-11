ST. JOSEPH — Graveside services for Celia Lewis, 90, of St. Joseph, LA, who passed on Nov. 3, 2020 at her residence will be at noon, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Panola Cemetery, St. Joseph, LA under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has requested for those who attend to wear a mask if able.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com