July 31, 1953 – Nov. 10, 2020

VIDALIA — Services for Dorothy Harper Wilson, 67, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Vidalia will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia with Bro. Ron Ledford and Bro. Bobo officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.