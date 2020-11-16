‘American Pickers’ filming segments in Natchez this week

NATCHEZ — “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe is in Natchez this week filming segments of the antique collector series featured on History Channel and produced by A&E Television Networks and Cineflix Media.

Wolfe was spotted around town over the weekend and posed for pictures with locals who are posting them on social media.

Anthony Rodriguez of Cineflix said Wolfe is filming interview segments in Natchez this week for an upcoming episode and the crew will be back later to film more scenes in the area.