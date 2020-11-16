November 16, 2020

Earl Kenneth Rutland

By Staff Reports

Published 11:50 am Monday, November 16, 2020

CLAYTON — Memorial and Committal services for Earl Kenneth Rutland, 69, of Clayton, who died, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Camelot Leisure Living Nursing Home in Ferriday, LA will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Natchez National Veteran Cemetery.

Burial is under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe, Louisiana.

