Sixth District Attorney’s office closed for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 case
The Sixth District Attorney’s office in Natchez closed for two weeks on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said District Attorney Shameca Collins.
The office, Collins said, would be closed for two weeks until after Thanksgiving.
The closure, Collins said, also necessitated the postponement of a murder trial that had been scheduled for this week and a new date has not yet been set.
