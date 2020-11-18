November 18, 2020

  • 48°

Longtime Natchez police officer Otis Mazique dies at 68

By Staff Reports

Published 8:40 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — Longtime Natchez Police Department officer and investigator Otis Mazique died Wednesday in Natchez at the ages of 68.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at West Gate Funeral Home.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story when more information is available.

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business