State reports new Adams County COVID-19 death

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

One of the 20 new deaths, which occurred between Aug. 4 and Nov. 17, was a resident of Adams County — which brings the total number of Adams County deaths confirmed by MSDH to 48.

Adams County Coroner James Lee reported two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week and may not yet appear in the state’s report.

MSDH also reported 10 new long-term care facility cases, four new long-term care facility deaths, and a total of 143 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

There are 821 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection hospitalized statewide with 207 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, MSDH reports.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 137,396 with 3,601 total COVID-19 related deaths.

