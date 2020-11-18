November 18, 2020

State reports new Adams County COVID-19 death

By Staff Reports

Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

One of the 20 new deaths, which occurred between Aug. 4 and Nov. 17, was a resident of Adams County — which brings the total number of Adams County deaths confirmed by MSDH to 48.

Adams County Coroner James Lee reported two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week and may not yet appear in the state’s report.

MSDH also reported 10 new long-term care facility cases, four new long-term care facility deaths, and a total of 143 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

There are 821 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection hospitalized statewide with 207 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, MSDH reports.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 137,396 with 3,601 total COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases and deaths by county:

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1276 48 64 14
Alcorn 1375 23 88 10
Amite 462 14 15 2
Attala 1005 29 99 20
Benton 470 17 44 9
Bolivar 2294 83 222 30
Calhoun 694 13 25 4
Carroll 664 13 45 9
Chickasaw 986 32 47 14
Choctaw 280 7 1 0
Claiborne 568 16 43 9
Clarke 852 53 93 27
Clay 824 26 20 3
Coahoma 1421 40 126 11
Copiah 1538 39 72 9
Covington 1112 33 66 15
De Soto 9117 92 101 20
Forrest 3490 85 176 41
Franklin 297 4 4 1
George 1173 23 36 6
Greene 564 20 40 6
Grenada 1321 44 114 21
Hancock 1095 36 59 9
Harrison 6530 104 303 35
Hinds 9166 187 487 81
Holmes 1210 60 102 20
Humphreys 509 18 32 7
Issaquena 108 4 0 0
Itawamba 1396 33 89 17
Jackson 5830 111 113 12
Jasper 779 21 1 0
Jefferson 306 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 520 16 8 1
Jones 3308 87 188 38
Kemper 380 15 41 9
Lafayette 2946 45 123 28
Lamar 2630 48 42 12
Lauderdale 3120 141 300 76
Lawrence 668 14 26 2
Leake 1271 43 42 7
Lee 4579 90 196 39
Leflore 1945 89 195 47
Lincoln 1735 64 162 36
Lowndes 2162 62 115 33
Madison 4402 99 250 46
Marion 1056 46 92 15
Marshall 1974 41 58 13
Monroe 1810 76 172 52
Montgomery 690 24 53 9
Neshoba 2099 111 141 39
Newton 989 29 40 10
Noxubee 665 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2292 58 193 31
Panola 2004 46 59 9
Pearl River 1357 66 99 23
Perry 616 24 20 7
Pike 1556 58 98 27
Pontotoc 1841 26 19 2
Prentiss 1334 25 76 6
Quitman 459 6 0 0
Rankin 4954 93 184 24
Scott 1426 29 22 3
Sharkey 296 16 43 8
Simpson 1377 53 122 19
Smith 668 16 55 8
Stone 652 14 58 9
Sunflower 1817 54 84 15
Tallahatchie 926 27 29 7
Tate 1539 47 68 18
Tippah 1150 29 61 3
Tishomingo 1009 41 96 26
Tunica 585 19 15 2
Union 1508 25 46 11
Walthall 725 27 67 13
Warren 1670 56 125 26
Washington 2948 107 181 39
Wayne 1125 22 59 10
Webster 406 14 52 11
Wilkinson 364 22 20 5
Winston 1057 23 46 11
Yalobusha 646 26 80 18
Yazoo 1428 36 137 14
Total 137,396 3,601 7,219 1,386

 

