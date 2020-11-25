Nov. 30, 1923 – Nov. 18, 2020

Church Services for Dorothy McLemore Falkenheiner, 96, of Vidalia, LA, who died at home Wednesday, November 18, 2020 were held 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia with Father Joseph Xavier Vethamanickam and Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. There was a Rosary said for Mrs. Falkenheiner shortly after 10:30, before the funeral.

Burial followed under the direction of Laird Funeral Home at Natchez City Cemetery.

Mrs. Falkenheiner was born November 30, 1923 in Ennis, Texas the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. McLemore, Sr. She was the oldest child with four younger brothers.

After high school, she attended Miller-Hawkins Business College in Memphis, Tennessee. She returned to Vidalia, Louisiana to work as a legal secretary at the Dale Law Firm. She met and married William C. (Bill) Falkenheiner.

Mrs. Falkenheiner was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. J.L. McLemore, Sr., her husband W. C. Falkenheiner and three brothers: Jack H. McLemore, Sr. of Vidalia, Louisiana, James E. McLemore of Corpus Christi, Texas and J.L. McLemore, Jr. of Hideaway Lake, Texas.

Survivors include one brother Robert Wayne McLemore and wife Linda of Arlington, Texas, one son Charles J. Falkenheiner and wife of Kimberly Dozart Falkenheiner of Vidalia, LA, one daughter Margaret F. Key and husband Sidney of Natchez, two granddaughters: Nicole Falkenheiner of Baton Rouge, LA and Kate Lynn King and husband Chris of Vidalia, LA, two great grandsons; Landon and Austin King of Vidalia, and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Falkenheiner was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and played the organ there for over 50 years and also participated in the Altar Society at the church. She was a member of the Rosary Prayer Group that met monthly. She was also a member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club for many years. She enjoyed music, playing bridge and reading.

