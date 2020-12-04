Week 17: Live high school football scores
Here are the lists of today’s high school playoff games (Week 17) as well as the last week’s (Week 16) high school playoff games with final scores:
Week 17 scores
LHSAA Class 2A Playoffs — Second Round
Port Allen at Ferriday, 7 p.m. kickoff
LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs — Second Round
Block at Homer, 7 p.m. kickoff
Week 16 scores
LHSAA Class 2A Playoffs — First Round
East Feliciana 0, Ferriday 2, final (Ferriday wins via forfeit)
Vidalia 16, St. Helena College & Career Academy 28, final.
LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs — First Round
LaSalle 32, Delta Charter 6, final.
Merryville 6, Block 50, final.
Week 15 scores:
Thursday, Nov. 19:
2020 MAIS Class 5A State Championship Game — at Jackson Academy
ACCS 0, Leake Academy 10, final
Friday, Nov. 20:
Block at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m. kickoff
Week 14 scores:
Vidalia 16, Mangham 48, final
Block 28, Arcadia 8, final
Oak Grove 54, Sicily Island 0, final (Thurs. night)
2020 MAIS 8-Man Class 1A Playoffs — Semifinals
Briarfield Academy 50, WCCA 35, final
2020 MAIS Class 5A Playoffs — Semifinals
ACCS 22, Heritage Academy 20, final (OT)
Week 13 scores:
Mangham 42, Ferriday 36, final
Cedar Creek 50, Sicily Island 0, final
Natchez High 30, South Jones 31, final
Vidalia 24, Madison Parish 18, final
Block 36, Montgomery 32, final
2020 MAIS Class 5A Playoffs — Quarterfinals
Pillow Academy 17, ACCS 30, final
2020 MAIS 8-Man Class 1A Playoffs — First Round
Calhoun Academy 8, WCCA 49, final
2020 MHSAA Class 3A South State Playoffs — First Round
Forest 54, Franklin County 20, final
Jefferson County 30, Morton 64, final
Wilkinson County 12, Kemper County 46, final
Week 12 scores:
Brookhaven 41, Natchez High 38, final
Ferriday 70, Vidalia 0, final
Jefferson County 12, Franklin County 22, final
LaSalle 13, Block 22, final
Delhi 0, Sicily Island 0, cancelled
Prentiss Christian 0, WCCA 56, final
Delta Charter 44, Tensas High 6, final (Thurs. night)
MAIS Class 4A Playoffs — First Round
Hillcrest Christian 26, Cathedral 55, final
MAIS Class 3A Playoffs — First Round
Centreville Academy 26, Glenbrook 55, final
Week 11 scores:
Central Hinds Academy 0, ACCS 12, final
St. Aloysius 7, Cathedral 35, final
Madison Parish 0, Ferriday 62, final (Saturday)
Delhi 0, Delta Charter 26, final
Newton County Academy 14, Centreville Academy 36, final
Hazlehurst 16, Jefferson County 14, final
Port Gibson 6, Wilkinson County 32, final (Saturday)
Natchez High 12, West Jones 42, final
Vidalia 0, General Trass 52, final
Franklin County 26, East Marion 8, final
Block 0, Logansport 40, final
Sicily Island 6, St. Frederick 34, final
WCCA 62, Claiborne Academy 8, final
Week 10 scores:
Rayville 40, Vidalia 14, final
General Trass 20, Ferriday 62, final
ACCS 35, Centreville Academy 12, final
Delta Charter 38, Sicily Island 32, final
Cathedral 48, Amite School Center 0, final
Franklin County 20, Port Gibson 18, final
Wilkinson County 0, Hazlehurst 38, final
Block 24, Bolton 41, final
WCCA 42, Rebul Academy 6, final
Week 9 scores:
ACCS 43, St. Aloysius 22, final
Bunkie 34, Block 24, final
Centreville Academy 0, Cathedral 34, final
Oak Grove 38, Delta Charter 0, final
Ferriday 28, Rayville 12, 0:45, final
Franklin County 6, Hazlehurst 18, final
Jefferson County 28, Wilkinson County 20, final (Mon.)
Natchez High 38, Laurel 57, final
Sicily Island 0, Ouachita Christian 54, final
Tensas Academy 16, WCCA 35, final (game called with 3:17 left due to weather)
Week 8 scores:
Brookhaven Academy 20, ACCS 31, FINAL
Block HS 28, Grant HS 48, FINAL
Cathedral 48, Clinton Christian Academy 21, FINAL
Centreville 6, Sylva-Bay Academy 38, FINAL
Jonesboro-Hodge 37, Delta Charter 8, FINAL
Sicily Island 0, Ferriday 50, FINAL
Port Gibson 0, Jefferson County 12, FINAL
Christian Collegiate Academy 0, WCCA 61, FINAL
Wilkinson County 8, Franklin County 24, FINAL
Week 7 scores:
Jefferson County 16, Natchez High 46, final
Riverfield Academy 37, Cathedral 8, final
Porter’s Chapel Academy 16, Centreville Academy 46, final
ACCS 28, Silliman Institute 8, final
Franklin County 8, Raymond 38, final
Week 6 scores:
Vicksburg 32, Natchez High 34, final
Brookhaven Academy 17, Cathedral 27, final
Copiah Academy 27, ACCS 43, final
Amite County 22, Franklin County 25, final
East Marion 22, Jefferson County 50, final
Amite School Center 22, Centreville Academy 38, final
Prairie View Academy 30, WCCA 68, final
Week 5 scores:
Jackson Prep 42, ACCS 8, final
Glenbrook 37, Cathedral 62, final
Wesson 47, Franklin County 0, final
Jefferson County 20, Crystal Springs 47, final
Centreville Academy 6, Brookhaven Academy 53, final (at Co-Lin Wesson)
WCCA 38, Union Christian Academy 18, final
Week 4 scores:
Wesson 34, Natchez High 20, final (game called due to lightning)
North Pike 63, Franklin County 13, final
Humphreys County 20, Jefferson County 46, final
Riverdale Academy 22, WCCA 24, final
Cathedral 51, Hillcrest Christian 7, final
Week 3 scores:
ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final
Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final
Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final
WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final
Week 2 scores:
ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)
Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)
Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)
Week 1 score:
Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)
