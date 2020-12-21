Oct. 22, 1980 – Dec. 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Trinity Shane Scott, 40, of Natchez, who passed away on December 15, 2020, in Natchez, will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, at 1 p.m. officiated by Bro. Steve Purvis under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walkthrough visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Trinity was born on October 22, 1980, in Scotland, MS, to Micheal Scott and Rita Ann Stampley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving daughter, Caelan Scott; one sister, Natasha and her husband, Byron Dunnam; one brother, Micheal Scott and his wife, Emily; his stepfather, Mike Collier; three uncles: Earl Stampley, Paul Stampley, and Ranndy Stampley; one aunt, Sandra Stampley; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.