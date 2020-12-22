Aug. 8, 1941 – Dec. 16, 2020

Funeral Services for Alex Harbor, 71, of Wildsville, LA, who died December 16, 2020, will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Eddie Schiele, officiating.

Burial will follow at Ferriday City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.