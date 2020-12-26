Alonzo Moore

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Alonzo “Fat Moore” Moore, 72, who died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, will be held Wednesday, December 30, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend A. Polk officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.