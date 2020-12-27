Dec. 26, 1935 – Dec. 24, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for William “Jim” Brixey, 84, of Ferriday, will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Wesberry and Bro. Allan Eppinette officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

William was born on Thursday, December 26, 1935 in Casa, AR and passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Natchez. He was a devoted Baptist and IP Quarter Century Employees. William retired after 32 years from the International Paper Company. He was a lifelong coach for Ferriday Dixie Youth Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball League, and Ferriday Pigtail/Ponytail League.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jim Brixey; parents, Dixie Mae Brixey and E.M. Brixey; four brothers, Tom Brixey, Simp Brixey, Joe Brixey, and Baudie Minnie; and sister, Quita Hall.

William leaves behind his wife, Marilyn Wesberry Brixey of Ferriday; two daughters, Jennifer Freeman and her husband Gregg of Vidalia, and Janna Burns of Ridgecrest; two sons, Justin Brixey and his wife Jolee of Jena, and John Brixey and his wife Kassi of Vidalia; 12 grandchildren, Christopher Dylan Knapp of Draper, UT, Conner Gregory Freeman of Vidalia, Jania Nichelle Burns of Ridgecrest, Hayden Bren Brixey of Jena, Sydney Gayle Burns of Ridgecrest, William Joseph Kevin Brixey of Jena, Sarah Elizabeth Freeman of Vidalia, Tristan Deon Burns of Ridgecrest, Walt Lee Brixey of Jena, Eli William Brixey of Vidalia, Blakely Kate Brixey of Vidalia, and John Cooper Brixey of Vidalia; two sisters, Patsy Mardis and her husband Gene of Bastrop, and Cathy Whitehead of Knoxville.

Pallbearers are Christopher Dylan Knapp, Conner Gregory Freeman, Hayden Bren Brixey, William Joseph Kevin Brixey, Tristan Deon Burns, Mason Ozburn, Trey Lillie, and Adam Coley.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Barfoot and Perry Ellis.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The family will receive friends at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Monday, December 28, 2020 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.