Aug. 5, 1956 – Dec.25, 2020

NATCHEZ — A private family graveside service for Edward H. Lewis, 64, of Natchez, who died Friday, December 25, 2020 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Minister Ken Hootsell officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.