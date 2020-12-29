New Year fireworks show on the Mississippi River moved to Jan. 1

The date of Miss-Lou Fireworks show on the Mississippi River has been moved to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 due to the possibility of strong thunderstorms on New Year’s Eve Thursday, organizers said.

The date change was announced Tuesday on the Miss-Lou Fireworks page on social media.

“Please help us notify the Miss Lou of this change. The show has been moved to Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6:30pm,” the post states.