Tax Collector’s office unable to assist with car tags, registration due to COVID-19

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Tax Collector’s office is partially closed due to COVID-19, officials said.

Adams County Chancery Clerk Brandi Lewis announced on social media Tuesday that the tax office would only be open for 2020 property tax payments made via credit card or check.

Those attempting to pay for their car tag, titling or registration will be unable to do so at this time, Lewis said.

There will be a staff person at the office who will provide those with vehicle registration or car tag issues a written letter saying they made the attempt, Lewis said.