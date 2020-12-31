Crime reports: Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at Sango Dodge.

Traffic stop at St. Catherine Street/McCabe Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Nine traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fourteen traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on North Shields Lane.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Arlington Avenue.

Fraud/false pretense on D’Evereaux Drive.

Three abandoned vehicle reports on North Union Street.

Trespassing on Liberty Road.

Simple assault on Hunters Lane.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Pecan Way.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive/Popeyes.

Loud noise/music on North Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Lindberg Avenue.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Threats on D’Evereaux Drive.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Eastwood Road.

Patrolling area on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Camellia Drive.

Accident on Palestine Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Fisk Street.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Linden Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Sherwood Drive.

Accident on North Union Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on Eastwood Road.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue/Fisk Avenue.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Reginald Tyrone Butler, 26, 12 James Brown Avenue, on charge of murder. Held on $200,000 bond.

Chae Lee Coles, 27, 1234 Watkins Street, on charge of arson – personal property: 3rd degree. Held on $10,000 bond.

Eliegrel Quartas White, 31, 479 West Stiers Lane, on charges of controlled substance violations and aggravated assault. Held on $225,000 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Mary Ann Baker, 48, 16 Canvas Back Court, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500 bond.

Torrian Demont Bruce, 27 Dogwood Drive, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine .2 grams. Held without bond.

Levi Dee, 53, 602 Old Washington Road, on two charges of driving while license suspended. Released on $833.50 bond

Arrests — Monday

Shannon Kristi Huseman, 50, 78 Lake Montrose Road, on charges of failure to yield to emergency blue light, driving with suspended/revoked license, no insurance, reckless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, and simple assault. Held on $2,500 bond.

Jake Ryan Rayborn, 31, 639 Highway 61 South, on charge of DUI – second conviction. Released on $500 bond.

Leon Wesley, 67, 20 Anderson Drive, on charge of rape, assault with intent to ravish. Held without bond.

Keshawn Marquez Wiley, 25, 120 B Magnolia Street, on charge of willful trespassing. Held on $500 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Liberty Road.

Two thefts on Deerfield Road.

Accident on Parkway Drive.

Disturbance on Magnolia Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Eastmoor Drive.

Theft on Otis Redding Drive.

Traffic stop on LaGrange Road.

Accident on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Wrecker needed on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Vidalia Police Department

