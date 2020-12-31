FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Gregory Bernard Green, 52, of Ferriday, LA, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at The Harvest B.C., with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Mr. Green was born Sept. 21, 1968, Ferriday, LA, the son of Jessie Green and Willie Mae Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

“Footie” leaves to cherish his memories; his wife that he was married to of 17 years, Minister Janie Jefferson, Ruston, LA; two sons, Gregory Green, Jr.; one daughter, Cashanda Scott, all of Ferriday, LA; eight brothers, Kenneth Green (Doris), Jessie Green, Jr. (Jawanda), Ronnie Griggs, Lonnie Griggs, Gregory Griggs, all of Ferriday, LA, Robert Griggs, Dawson Griggs, Morris Griggs; seven sisters, Paula Griggs, Wanda Lee, all of Atlanta, GA, Bertha Taylor (Archie), Ramonda Green (Louis), Alica Green, Elnora Griggs, Colleen Griggs; two aunts, Elizabeth Sheppard (Hersey), Frankie Brown, all of Ferriday, LA; six grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.