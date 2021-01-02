Willie Hall
CLAYTON — Funeral services for Willie Hall, 85, of Clayton, Louisiana, who died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, Louisiana, will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Clayton, Louisiana with Pastor Rickey O’Quinn officiating.
Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, Louisiana.
