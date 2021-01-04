January 4, 2021

  • 70°
Barnes

Man faces charges in alleged assault on Natchez city official

By Scott Hawkins

Published 12:19 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man faces a charge of retaliation against a public servant on top of a simple assault charge filed against him in September, officials said.

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 28, was initially charged with simple assault on Sept. 9 after he allegedly assaulted Brian Marvel, Natchez Community liaison, in the parking lot of the Shop and Save convenience store at No. 1 Aldridge St., said Lt. Cal Green of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Green said Barnes asked Marvel for some money as Marvel was going into the store and Marvel declined, according to the officer’s report. Barnes, then allegedly assaulted Marvel when he came back out of the store.

Barnes was later charged on Nov. 26 with retaliation against a public servant after Marvel reported that Barnes had threatened to assault him if he did not drop the original charge, Green said.

Barnes was being held Monday in the Adams County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Smoke damage temporarily curtails lodging at Guest House, but restaurant remains open

News

Body of man found outside house on Saturday sent for autopsy

News

Body of tugboat worker sent for autopsy

News

Man killed in Saturday morning traffic accident

News

Man faces charges in alleged assault on Natchez city official

COVID-19

Two new COVID deaths in Miss-Lou

COVID-19

State reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases as of end of day Jan. 1

News

Out with the old, in with the new

COVID-19

Friends, colleagues mourn death of Kent Knee who ‘lightened the lives’ of area children

News

Miss-Lou celebrates New Year with fireworks over river

COVID-19

State reports 2,575 new cases of COVID

News

The Dart: Natchitoches native adds creative touch to Vidalia home

News

Natchez man restores 1944 Jeep from World War II

News

Natchez schools to continue virtual instruction after holiday break

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather expected New Year’s Eve

News

A look back at most-read stories in 2020

News

New Natchez police chief brings 25 years of experience to department

News

Adams County tax office offering full services after COVID-19 outbreak

News

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19; he was 41

News

Harvard’s first black male student body president has Natchez ties

News

Ferriday man arrested for Dec. 12 murder

News

New Year fireworks show on the Mississippi River moved to Jan. 1

News

City of Natchez behind on 2019 audit

News

Moderna version of COVID-19 vaccine administered to first responders