Man killed in Saturday morning traffic accident

NATCHEZ — A Hammond, Louisiana, man lost his life in an early Saturday morning traffic accident at Tate Road and Old Highway 84, officials said.

Lt. Cal Green of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputes were dispatched to the scene at 12:14 a.m. Saturday where they found Robert Paul Payne, 49, pinned under a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Payne was pronounced dead at the scene, said Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Investigation revealed, Green said, that Payne apparently lost control of the vehicle, hit a tree and was ejected from vehicle.