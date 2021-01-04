January 4, 2021

Daughtry

Natchez police questioning man in armed robbery at Little Caesars

By Scott Hawkins

Published 9:54 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez police have a man in custody after an armed robbery Monday night at the Little Caesar’s Pizza at 425 U.S. 61 N. in Natchez, officials said.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police received a call of an attempted armed robbery at the location at approximately 7 p.m. Monday.

“The individual produced a small handgun, and there were two employees,” Daughtry said, adding the two employees ran out of the building and called 911. The man fled on foot.

Daughtry said the two employees told the dispatchers the direction the suspect fled and an officer in the area saw the suspect run behind a nearby building.

“When the officer approached, he saw the individual run behind the Speedy Cash building,” Daughtry said, adding the Adams County Sheriff’s Office assisted in securing the perimeter. “He went into a wooded area and the officer took him in to custody.”

Daughtry said the suspect, Derrick Faust, 31, was being questioned Monday night. No money was taken, Daughtry said, but Faust was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Daughtry said he anticipated armed robbery and possession of controlled substance charges would be filed.

