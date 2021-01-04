January 4, 2021

  • 48°
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hugs quarterback Justin Fields after their win against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Ohio State won 49-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Ohio State coach Day expects QB Fields to play versus Alabama

By The Associated Press

Published 5:18 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

(AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he expects Justin Fields to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama after the quarterback was banged up during the semifinals.
Day declined to detail Fields’ injury on Monday during a Zoom news conference.
“We don’t get into specifics on injuries,” Day said. “We give our availability report at the end of the week, and that’s always been our policy.”
Day did say that that Fields told the coach “he felt better waking up in the morning than he expected.”
Ohio State and Alabama play for the title on Jan. 11 in South Florida.
Fields took a hard hit to the right side of his torso from Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. Skalski was ejected for targeting because he led with the crown of his helmet.
Fields missed only one play and finished with six touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 49-28 victory. Fields later said he was aching after every throw following the hit and that he had received a shot from the medical staff to deal with the pain.
Fields was scheduled to be part of Monday’s news conference that included the head coaches of each playoff team and the offensive and defensive MVPs of the two semifinals.
Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon took Fields’ place on the call.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez police questioning man in armed robbery at Little Caesars

COVID-19

Nine new COVID cases in Adams County in last day

Business

Smoke damage temporarily curtails lodging at Guest House, but restaurant remains open

News

Body of man found outside house on Saturday sent for autopsy

News

Body of tugboat worker sent for autopsy

News

Man killed in Saturday morning traffic accident

News

Man faces charges in alleged assault on Natchez city official

COVID-19

Two new COVID deaths in Miss-Lou

COVID-19

State reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases as of end of day Jan. 1

News

Out with the old, in with the new

COVID-19

Friends, colleagues mourn death of Kent Knee who ‘lightened the lives’ of area children

News

Miss-Lou celebrates New Year with fireworks over river

COVID-19

State reports 2,575 new cases of COVID

News

The Dart: Natchitoches native adds creative touch to Vidalia home

News

Natchez man restores 1944 Jeep from World War II

News

Natchez schools to continue virtual instruction after holiday break

BREAKING NEWS

Severe weather expected New Year’s Eve

News

A look back at most-read stories in 2020

News

New Natchez police chief brings 25 years of experience to department

News

Adams County tax office offering full services after COVID-19 outbreak

News

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19; he was 41

News

Harvard’s first black male student body president has Natchez ties

News

Ferriday man arrested for Dec. 12 murder

News

New Year fireworks show on the Mississippi River moved to Jan. 1