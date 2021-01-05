Graveside Services for Brenda Ann Lewis Mock, 67, of Natchez, MS, who died December 31, 2020, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Sunset View Memorial Park Services with Rev. Ernst Ford Sr., officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., today at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

She was born April, 26, 1953 in Natchez, the daughter of Mark S. Lewis and Nancy P. Lewis.

Mrs. Mock was a graduate of North Natchez High School and Alcorn State University and a retired bookkeeper with Natchez Adams School District.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors: Husband Charles Mock, daughter Charlette Mock, son Casey Mock, all of Natchez, MS, four sisters Sidney Lewis, Dorothy Lewis, Barbara Conner (David), all of Natchez, MS, and Carrot Hardin (Dwayne) of Lancaster, TX brother Mark S. Lewis Jr. (Felicia) of Tucson, AZ, sister-in-law Mary Mock of Natchez, MS, two brothers in laws James Mock of Highland, CA and Clyde Mock (Lorene) of Natchez, MS, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.