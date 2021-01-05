Crime Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Monday
False alarm on North Pearl Street.
Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at Blue Sky.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.
Traffic stop on Oak Street.
Traffic stop on Junkin Street.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Welfare concern/check on Oakland Drive.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Mount Carmel Drive.
Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Warrant/affidavit on East Oak Street.
Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.
Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Theft on Mount Carmel Drive.
Traffic stop on Aldridge Street.
Simple assault on Lewis Drive.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Meadow Lane Drive.
Shots fired on Itasca Drive.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Loud noise/music on Oakwood Lane.
Shots fired on John Glenn Avenue.
Juvenile problem on Marquette Avenue.
False alarm on Lumber Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
None.
Arrests — Sunday
None.
Reports — Monday
None.
Reports — Sunday
Loud noise/music on Cloverdale Road.
Traffic stop on Airport Road/Church Lot.
Loud noise/music on Cloverdale Road/Hazlip Road.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Theft on Flower Road.
Accident on Foster Mound Road.
Accident on Cloverdale Road.
Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.
Fight in progress on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
