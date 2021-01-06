Drive through COVID-19 vaccines to be given Thursday in Natchez

By Hunter Cloud

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — Healthcare workers and people 75 and older in Adams County can get vaccinated for COVID-19 Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Adams County Health Department, 415 U.S. 61 North, Natchez, by first making an appointment on the Mississippi Department of Health’s website at msdh.ms.gov.

Adams County’s designated vaccination site is one of 18 drive through vaccination sites in the state where eligible Mississippians can receive vaccinations.

The drive through vaccinations are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Vaccines are a two-dose process and a second appointment must be made for 28 or 21 days after recieving the first dose Mississippi Department of Health, depending on the type of vaccine administered.

MSDH is asking healthcare workers and people 75 and older who want the vaccinations to schedule an appointment online at msdh.ms.gov, identifying themselves as a healthcare workers or as 75 or older. MSDH said to expect vaccinations and related paperwork to take about 10 minutes after arriving at the testing site.

After being vaccinated, MSDH said:

* You will receive a card reminding you when to return for your second dose. Both doses are necessary to be fully protected against COVID-19. You should also receive a text message reminder at the appropriate time.

* If you receive the Pfizer vaccine, you should return in 21 days for your second dose.

* If you receive the Moderna vaccine, you should return in 28 days for your second dose.

* After you are vaccinated, continue to follow all safety measures such as social distancing and mask wearing.