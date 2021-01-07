Services for Corban Earl Price, 83, of Brookhaven, MS formerly of Natchez, who died Tuesday Jan. 05, 2021 in Hammond, LA will be 1 p.m. Friday Jan. 08, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shannon Pennington and Pastor James Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday Jan. 08, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Price was born Aug. 18, 1937 in New Orleans, LA the son of Benjamin Earl Price and Howelline Godbold Price.

He was a 31 ½ year veteran of the Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard. He worked for Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company for 20 years, and was the owner- agent of American Insurance of Brookhaven for the past 15 years. He loved people, and to talk and a friend to many. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Mr. Price is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Earl Price and Howelline Godbold Price, and one brother, Douglas “Red” Price.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley Pennington Price; son, Randall Corban “Randy” Price and wife Delane; daughter Sheila Kenney and husband Troy; three grandsons, Randall Allen Price, Ryan Davis Price and Colton Glenn Kenney; one granddaughter, Darby Cheyan Kenney; three great granddaughters, Piper, Penelope, and Paxlea Kenney; and special friend, Glenda May.

Pallbearers will be David Bailey, Colton Kenney, Randy Price, Randall Allen Price, Frank Pennington, Jr., David Brown and Anthony Pennington.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.