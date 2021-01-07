Frederick Chambliss
FAYETTE — Graveside services for Frederick Chambliss, 55 who died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS, will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev. Lonnie Culbert officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
