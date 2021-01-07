CLINTON —Thomas Louis Piazza, Jr., 82, born in Natchez, MS and current resident of Clinton, MS passed away peacefully of natural causes at home, Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton from 1 to 2 p.m.

A Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Natchez Trace Cemetery in Madison, MS.

Tom was a devout educator, and retired as the director of Vocational Education for the state of Mississippi. He attended Co-Lin Community college and received his Master’s Degree from Mississippi State University. Tom had a love of photography, woodworking, and was ‘Mr. Fix it’ to all the grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American diabetes Association.