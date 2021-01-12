Photos: Work crews demolish old A&P grocery on Franklin Street; make way for Recovery Enterprises
Work crews from the City of Natchez and Adams County started the demolition of the old A&P grocery store on Franklin Street Tuesday. After the building is demolished the property will be used by Recovery Enterprises, which recently moved its headquarters to the old Region’s Bank building on the corner of Franklin and Pearl streets.
