January 14, 2021

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — “Breaking News in Yuba County,” which was filmed in Natchez, premiere’s digitally and in and theaters on Feb. 12.

Film Natchez, a nonprofit aiming to promote the film industry in Natchez, promoted the release on their social media page Wednesday.

“Filmed in Natchez! See our town on the ‘big screen’ Feb. 12! #filmnatchez #filmmississippi,” Film Natchez posted with a link to the theatrical trailer.

“Breaking News in Yuba County” is directed by Tate Taylor, who is also known for films such as “Ma,” — also filmed in Natchez — and “The Help.”

The film stars Academy Award-winning actress Allison Janney, and also rap artist Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Mila Kunis, Matthew Modine, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clifton Collins Jr., and Keong Sim.

Hints of drama, comedy and familiar Natchez locations could be seen throughout the theatrical trailer floating on social media Wednesday.

Janney plays the role of Sue Buttons, a woman who becomes a celebrity in fictional Yuba County after the disappearance of her husband, Karl.

Sue’s life unravels as she tries to hide the truth of Karl’s disappearance from family, friends and a cop who finds her suspicious.

“Usually in a missing person case, people call the police before they call the media,” says Hall portraying the cop in the movie trailer.

