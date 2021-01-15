Second half comeback pushes Green Wave boys over Monterey

By PATRICK JONES

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave overcame a rough first half and rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to defeat the Monterey High School Wolves 45-35 last Thursday night.

The first quarter was competitive on both ends of the court and ended with Monterey holding a 10-7 lead. Then it looked like the Wolves were going to make this game a rout after they outscored Cathedral 17-4 in the second quarter for a 27-11 advantage at the half.

Better reounding and shooting by Cathedral lead to a turnaround for the Green Wave in the second half.

A strong third quarter gave the Green Wave new life. A 13-4 run by Cathedral cut the deficit to just seven points as the Green Wave trailed 31-24 at the end of the third quarter.

With 5 and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Cathedral tied up the game and never looked back.

Monterey fell to 10-3 overall with the loss. The Wolves played host to Avoyelles Charter School for homecoming Friday night. Cathedral (record not available) traveled to Madison to take on Madison-Ridgeland Academy on Saturday.

Cathedral girls 31, Monterey 21

NATCHEZ — In the first game of the varsity doubleheader between the two teams, the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave held on for a 31-21 victory over the Monterey High School Lady Wolves.

“They played better as a team,” Lady Green Wave head coach Bernita Dunbar said when asked what the key to its win was. “We’re getting better and better. Team unity. Playing better as a team.”

Cate Drane led Cathedral with a game-high 17 points, followed by Huddy Lees with six points. Allie Lipsey led Monterey with 11 points while Maddy Green had six points.

Neither team was able to pull away from the other in the first three quarters. Cathedral led Monterey 9-5 after one quarter of play and 21-15 at halftime.

Even though the Lady Green Wave did not score a single point in the third quarter, the Lady Wolves were held to four points and still trailed 21-19 by quarter’s end. Cathedral outscored Monterey 10-2 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Dunbar said she felt real good with the team’s defensive effort.

“That’s what kept us in the game,” Dunbar said. “Still have work to do, but it looks pretty good.”

The Lady Wolves (8-4) hosted Avoyelles Charter School for homecoming Friday night. The Lady Green Wave (no record available) played at Madison-Ridgeland Academy on Saturday.