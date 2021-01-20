January 20, 2021

Alice Faye Frith

By Staff Reports

Published 10:25 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

April 17, 1936 – Dec. 12, 2020

Mrs. Alice Faye Holley Frith, age 84, of Frisco City, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at The Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Monroeville, AL.

Mrs. Frith was a native of Harrisonburg, LA, a resident of Monroe County, AL since 1978 and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Monroeville, AL.

Preceded in death by her husbands, James Randall Holley, Sr. and Edward Wiley Frith; her parents, Fred Andrews and Rosa Lilly Beasley Andrews; two sons, James Randall Holley, Jr. and John Andrews Holley; and five siblings, Dorothy Melba Jamison, Fred Harvey Andrews, James Reuben “Bob” Andrews, Alpha Louise Turnage and Rosemary Pepper.

Survivors include: two daughters, Nina Holley Self and husband, James of Frisco City, AL and Rose Holley Lakely and husband, Les of Abingdon, MD; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Monroe Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pineville Cemetery in Monroeville, AL.

