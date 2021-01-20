State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths
JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases and 64 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.
MSDH has reported 2078 cases and 70 deaths in Adams County since March and 72 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county.
The state’s total now stands at 256,827 cases and 5,638 deaths since March.
State health officials reported 1,161 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 301 patients in ICU and 73 ICU beds available statewide.
What you can do
- Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See the state health department’s guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test
- Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.
- Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.
- Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.
- Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.
- Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.
