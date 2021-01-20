January 20, 2021

  • 55°

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 6:35 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases and 64 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

MSDH has reported 2078 cases and 70 deaths in Adams County since March and 72 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county.

The state’s total now stands at 256,827 cases and 5,638 deaths since March.

State health officials reported 1,161 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 301 patients in ICU and 73 ICU beds available statewide.

What you can do

  • Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See the state health department’s guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test
  • Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.
  • Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.
  • Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.
  • Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.
  • Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

News

Wreck on St. Catherine Street takes out pole

News

Merit Health nurse of 23 years dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

News

Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

News

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

COVID-19

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

COVID-19

State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

News

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

News

Three finalists chosen for Executive Director in Natchez tourism commission