More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund
NATCHEZ — The Children’s Christmas Tree Fund received more donations from community supporters in the week leading up to and after Christmas.
These donations helped the fund purchase toys and food vouchers for hundreds of area children and their families.
Funds can be donated at any time of year from a business or civic group, from individuals or in memory of a loved one.
Recently, the fund received donations from:
Benny Jack Campbell in memory of Lola Campbell
Mary Estelle Sanguinetti
Cindy and Joe Meng
Nancy and Bruce Kuehnle in honor of the Noland E. Biglane Family
Sue and Joe Stedman
Doris Benoist in honor of David Hawkins, Santa 2020
Reed, Caroline, Jack and Lucy, in memory of Jack Benoist
Mary and Ed Eidt
Kathy and Bob Sizemore in memory of Don and Donald Killelea
Mr. and Mrs. Pat Biglane
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Brown
Deborah and John Moffett in honor of Grover Washington
Amy Smith
Carol Stowers
The Children’s Christmas Tree Fund is a non-profit group that collects money to purchase gifts for local children in need. Donations may be sent to: Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1082, Natchez, MS, 39121 or to The Natchez Democrat, P.O. Box 1447.
