January 22, 2021

Cars with children line up to see Santa at the old Braden school on Christmas Eve during the Natchez Children’s Christmas Tree charity event, 2020. (File photo / The Natchez Democrat)

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

By Staff Reports

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Children’s Christmas Tree Fund received more donations from community supporters in the week leading up to and after Christmas.

These donations helped the fund purchase toys and food vouchers for hundreds of area children and their families.

Funds can be donated at any time of year from a business or civic group, from individuals or in memory of a loved one.

Recently, the fund received donations from:

Benny Jack Campbell in memory of Lola Campbell

Mary Estelle Sanguinetti

Cindy and Joe Meng

Nancy and Bruce Kuehnle in honor of the Noland E. Biglane Family

Sue and Joe Stedman

Doris Benoist in honor of David Hawkins, Santa 2020

Reed, Caroline, Jack and Lucy, in memory of Jack Benoist

Mary and Ed Eidt

Kathy and Bob Sizemore in memory of Don and Donald Killelea

Mr. and Mrs. Pat Biglane

Mr. and Mrs. Walter Brown

Deborah and John Moffett in honor of Grover Washington

Amy Smith

Carol Stowers

The Children’s Christmas Tree Fund is a non-profit group that collects money to purchase gifts for local children in need. Donations may be sent to: Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1082, Natchez, MS, 39121 or to The Natchez Democrat, P.O. Box 1447.

 

