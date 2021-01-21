January 21, 2021

William Emmett Cater

By Staff Reports

Published 10:48 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

Jan. 17, 1942 – Jan. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for William Emmett “Pedro” Cater, 78, of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on January 15, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez with Bro. Everette Ellzey and Bro. Brian Monehan officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk through visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez; after which family will proceed to the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 20 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Pedro was born on January 17, 1942, in Franklin County, MS, to James Henry Cater and Nettie Terrell Cater; Pedro attended Church of God McNeely Road.

Pedro was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eveline Hammock, Lucille Littleton and Ann Willard; two brothers, Rayford Cater and Ed Cater.

Pedro is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Mildred McRevy Cater; three daughters, Paula Nixon Norwood and husbands Mark, Tuttie Cater Melton and Shannon Cater Olson and husband Keith; one sister, Jo Cater Havard and husband Willie; three brothers, James Cater, Elmer Cater and Howard Cater and wife Pat; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

