Crime reports: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Anna Martin, 40, 2932 Miller Ave., on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Natasha Robinson, 30, 1241 Daisy St., on a charge of telephone harassment. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane/Ford Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Mt. Carmel Drive.

Unwanted subject on Roundale Street.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Burglary on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on McNeely Road.

Burglary on Hurricane Road.

Accident on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on Kenwood Lane.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Two accidents on Broadway Street.

Theft on Horseshoe Circle.

Traffic stop on Monmouth Street.

Traffic stop on Sixth Street.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Choctaw Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Miller Avenue.

Missing person on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Loud noise/music on Vaughn Drive.

Shots fired on Aldrich Street.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two unwanted subject reports on Dunleith Street.

Simple assault on Daisy Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Charles Davey Case, 18, 65 Buckhurst Plantation Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and malicious mischief. Held without bond.

Steven Dale Vanwinkle, 40, 27 Angie Lane, Natchez, on charges of driving while suspended and malicious mischief. Held on $314.50 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jermaine Kartrell Albert, 31, 1023 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Keisha Lashonda Campbell, 39, 121 Crown Court, Natchez, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

Nancy Noell Evans, 37, 115 Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Vernon Huey Freeman, 56, 14 Newman Road, Natchez, on charges of second DUI, seat belt violation, driving while license suspended, and no proof of insurance. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Hit and run on Otis Redding Drive.

Patrolling area on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious activity on North Palestine Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Shots fired on Kings Circle.

Reports — Wednesday

Two disturbances on Magnolia Avenue.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Civil matter on James Brown Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two intelligence reports on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Shots fired on Gaylor Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Michael Young, 29,9542 E Dereck Drive, on a charge of possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II and introduction of contraband. No bond set.

James C. Lewis, 37, 519 Evening Star Ally, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Manley Walden, 66, 102 Walden Lane, on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension, no insurance and expired tag. Bond set at $4,355.

Arrests — Wednesday

Anna Hemphill, 36, 212 9th St., on a charge of conspiracy to commit cruelty to the infirm, identity theft, simple burglary, and forgery. Bond set at $95,000.

Jacob Perry, 26, 2040 Charles St., on a probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic attachment on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Rabb Road.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Stephens Road.

Complaint on LA 906.

Miscellaneous call on LA 569.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Shots fired on 5th Street.

Medical call on Elm Street.

Medical call on Locust Street.

Complaint on U.S. 425.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Campbell Drive.

Complaint on LA 900.

Complaint on Weecama Drive.

Medical call on Carter Street.